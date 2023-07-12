Look Back ... to fun at the Teen Canteen, 1948

July 12, 1948, in The Star: It’s noted that while “The Daily Hot Blast” is the name of a predecessor newspaper to The Anniston Star, the name “The Hot Blast” now serves as the name of a completely different publication. It’s the official publication of the Alabama Funeral Directors Association. Its history is much more recent than that of the newspaper; the name was first attached to a mimeographed publication that Mays Vinson, of the local Colonial Funeral Home, started in August 1946. The bulletin is now being printed in Pell City under the direction of Joe Kilgore, newly elected secretary of the association. Also this date: Mr. and Mrs. J. H. Rutledge were re-elected to positions on the governing board of the Teen Canteen at an executive committee meeting a few nights ago. Mr. Rutledge is serving again as chairman, having helped the high school students organize the canteen a few years ago. Membership in the canteen is 248 with an average daily attendance of 110. Indoor recreation is emphasized and enjoyed by responsible young patrons, such as through dancing, listening to the radio or records, playing table games or partaking of refreshments at the snack bar.
July 12, 1998, in The Star: Presented recently in a ceremony at the home of Alice Donald, the annual “Annie Awards” recognized excellent work during the past season of Anniston Community Theater. Acting awards went to Laurie Orth (as Sam in “Shakespeare on Broadway”) and to Kathy Douglas (as Ethyl Banks in “Barefoot in the Park”). Jeff Large won Backstage Technician Award and the Stage Manager’s Award was presented to Tamara Jobst.