Look Back ... to Friendship School of a bygone era

Anniston, AL (36206)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun this morning followed by increasing clouds with showers developing this afternoon. High 62F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Rain showers this evening with overcast skies overnight. Low 39F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.