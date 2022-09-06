Look Back … to friends remembering one of their own at Donoho, 1997

Sept. 6, 1947: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
Sept. 6, 1997, in The Star: Big Mac Campbell is back on the menu at Alexandria and Valley Cubs fans are enjoying it more than ever. The three-time All-State senior tailback scored two touchdowns in the first half to pace the third-ranked Cubs to a 42-12 victory over Central of Florence. Campbell, coming back from a bout with spinal meningitis after a playoff loss last year, was in fine form. Also this date: Many seats remained empty in the Donoho School football stadium as last night’s game started, because hundreds of students, teachers and church members were at Gray Brown-Service Funeral Home to pay their respects to the family of Cissy Gorey, 17, who collapsed at the school and died two days ago. Caroline Morris, a ninth-grader who ran on the track team with Cissy and looked up to her senior friend, recalled, “She taught me everything … She was always a good friend. She never let you down.” Dot Ping, youth chaperone at Miss Gorey’s church, St. Mark United Methodist, said, “She was very unique and independent. I know everybody’s going to miss her.”