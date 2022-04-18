Look Back ... to frayed tempers over high prices, 1947

April 18, 1947, in The Star: The U.S. economy's readjustment to peacetime laws of supply and demand seems to be fraying some nerves. For one example, J. D. Branscomb of 1129 Quintard Avenue has written a letter to the editor agreeing with a previous writer who complained about how some automobile dealers keep a list of willing buyers to whom cars would theoretically be sold as they come in, but then turn around and sell the cars instead to a “middle man” who’s willing to sell them to other parties for four or five hundred dollars over retail. The practice particularly hurts hard-working veterans who don't have the same cash reserves that allow them to do that. Mr. Branscomb writes that he believes the number of new cars seen unloaded here in recent months makes claims of a continuing shortage “ridiculous.” But frustration is not confined to the transportation market. In a full-page ad, Warnock Furniture Co. declares, “We refuse to continue being the goat,” stating that merchants are being blamed by customers unjustly, even as suppliers continue to raise the base price of their goods at the wholesale level. “Retailers have nothing to do with fixing the base price made by our suppliers,” the ad testily informs the consumer.
April 18, 1997, in The Star: Two business partners in a venture called Valley Arena Inc. have bought 49 acres of land on Alabama 144 and have ponied up $250,000 for an animal events complex with a 4,000-seat partially enclosed arena, with room to show livestock and horses. Eventually, partner Gary Walker says, as many as 400 stalls will be added and the arena will be enclosed, but for now, what’s there will open at the end of June.