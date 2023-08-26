Look Back ... to Fort reuse at a snagging standstill, 1998

Aug. 26, 1948, in The Star: In news from the Rabbittown area, compiled by Mrs. W. C. Hyatt, we learn the Rev. H. R. Carter of Heflin filled his regular preaching appointments this past Sunday and Sunday night, “delivering excellent messages at both services.” .... Quite a number of Rabbittown residents attended the homecoming at Shoal Creek last Sunday … Also, Mr. and Mrs. Clyde Tompkins, who recently moved from Rabbittown to Jacksonville, were back visiting in the neighborhood recently.
Aug. 26, 1998, in The Star: An Army official said yesterday at a meeting of the Fort McClellan Development Joint Powers Authority that the reuse effort has probably fallen two to three months behind. Greg Harvey, McClellan’s Base Transition Coordinator, said the community is falling behind on next year’s funding request for reuse staff; the application by the local community to obtain land at the fort; a temporary lease of land immediately following closure; and plans for who will take care of fort property after closure. Now here’s where it gets messy: The funding request got delayed when the Calhoun County Commission refused to apply on behalf of the Fort McClellan Development Commission, and the development commission refused to apply through the Joint Powers Authority. The other three items can’t be resolved until the Pentagon names a local reuse authority.