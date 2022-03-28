Look Back ... to Fort McClellan becoming "inactive," 1947

March 28, 1947, in The Star: Fort McClellan, where thousands of troops were trained for combat duty in World Wars I and II, will be closed, at least temporarily, by June 30 because the Republican Appropriations Committee has cut an additional $2 billion from Army appropriations, Rep. Sam Hobbs of the Fourth Alabama Congressional District told The Star today. Speaking by long-distance telephone, Rep. Hobbs said the Army will place the fort on “inactive” status by that date, but that the post is not being abandoned. It will essentially have a caretaking crew looking after the property, and that’s it.
March 28, 1997, in The Star: Former Anniston High School band director Julian Stephens though he was just going to meet up with a handful of former students for a recent dinner at the Holiday Inn. Instead, he arrived to a room of about 170. His face lit up as he rolled into the room in his wheelchair and saw all the guests. Reunion plans, which featured students who played in the band from 1958 to 1968, began about a year ago. One of those students, Sonny Chastain, led the effort. Under Stephens’ direction, the Anniston High School band consistently won top awards at state competitions. Also this date: Alexandria gymnast Jordan Alldredge won the silver medal for all-around gymnast at the State Men’s Competition in Mobile recently. The Alexandria High School freshman is the son of Neal and Bonnie Alldredge.