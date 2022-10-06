Look Back ... to food rationing at home, 1947

Oct. 6, 1947, in The Star: Following President Truman’s nationally broadcast appeal last night for voluntary food rationing, schools in this area will apparently abide by his request, for example, by not serving meat on two days of the week. (The president’s request was for meatless Tuesdays and poultry-less and eggless Thursdays, and to save one slice of bread per day by every American.) Restaurants and boarding houses are in a more difficult situation. According to the article, managers of coffee shops, grills and other eating places do not wish to offend their customers and were at a loss today as to how to restrict servings of bread and butter and enforce meatless Tuesdays and Thursdays unless they were assured of 100 percent support from both public and rival restaurants. As a hotel manager this morning put it, “The trouble with a voluntary plan is that everyone wants to cooperate 100 percent but each one waits for the other fellow to start it.”
Oct. 6, 1997, in The Star: K. L. Brown, owner of the funeral home and crematory that bears his name, has for years tried to stay up-to-date on the specialized knowledge needed for being useful at a disaster scene. Back in August, he got the fateful call asking if he’d help at the scene of an Aug. 6 jumbo jet airliner crash on Guam; he wound up spending 10 days there during the latter half of the month. His skills as a mortician were needed, but because it was a transportation disaster scene, he witnessed scenes that he doesn’t like to talk about. Brown’s main assignment was to provide embalming, but he also helped the FBI, which had sent a team to examine fingerprints. He worked an average of 12 hours per day, he said.