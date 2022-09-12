Look Back … to food price comparisons in a time of inflation, 1947

Sept. 12, 1947, in The Star: Skyrocketing prices for food at all levels of the consumption chain are on everyone’s minds these days. Inflation has been a factor for some 15 months, and it’s thought it some circles that only resistance by ordinary consumers will bring food prices down. Consulting expert sources, an Anniston Star writer has determined that a balanced meal of chicken, several vegetables, milk and dessert for a family of five costs $1.18 if produced by that family on its own farm, excluding labor costs. If purchased in a supermarket, where the prices do include the farmer’s labor, as well as the retailer’s overhead, the cost of the same menu is $5.03. If the 5-person family goes to a downtown restaurant instead, father will spend $7 on everyone, not including tip, for that meal. (It’s a good meal, too: Chicken, string beans, potato salad, two whole tomatoes, fried okra, creamed corn, butter, sweet milk and apple pie.)
Sept. 12, 1997, in The Star: After several years of accumulating funds and fighting legal impediments, Jacksonville city schools could get their own bus system next year. Superintendent Leonard Messer last night told the Board of Education that a state inspector has visited the schools and will formally request that the state allow school buses inside city limits. The school system has never operated its own bus system because of state law prohibiting service for students living within a two-mile radius of the school they attend. Mostly for reasons related to having a busy state highway running through their growing town, Jacksonville officials have been seeking a waiver on that requirement for several years. Also this date: On Hinds Street in Oxford yesterday a Habitat for Humanity home was dedicated to its new owner, Genoa Boykins. The home’s construction was sponsored by local Episcopal congregations and The Anniston Star — appropriate because Ms. Boykins is a valued and beloved member of the Anniston Star staff.