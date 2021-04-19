Look Back ... to fond regard for an old postman

April 19, 1946, in The Star: Fleming Lewis Brown, who has been described by his superiors at Anniston Post Office as “one of the most faithful postmen we ever had,” has died at age 63. The cause was an attack of double pneumonia. At the time Mr. Brown retired, he was working in the Christine and Woodstock avenues section, but during the course of his 37-year career — across two world wars — he worked in just about every section of the city and regarded carrying the mail as a “sacred trust.” In his retirement he tried to make the garden at his home on South Leighton Avenue “a little piece of paradise.” [Brown, who was African American, is mentioned as such in the article about him, but it doesn’t say whether he was the city’s first Black postman.]
April 19, 1996, in The Star: The Anniston Board of Education has again sent a new no-pass, no-play policy back to school Superintendent Paul Goodwin for changes, this time to spell out penalties for coaches or sponsors of extracurricular events who ignore the new guidelines. The new no-pass no-play policy basically says in addition to having a “C” average for the semester preceding the semester in which a student wants to play, the student must also continue to maintain acceptable grades. Behavior and attendance are also figured into the evaluation. Urged by school board member James S. Daniel, the board last night also asked Goodwin to add a statement of penalties if coaches or sponsors ignore an infraction and allow a youngster to participate anyway.