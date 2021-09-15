Look Back … to folks gettin’ a little rowdy at the Oxford-Alexandria game, 1946

Sept. 15, 1946, in The Star: It took virtually the entire Anniston Police Department to restore order at last night’s opening football game at Memorial Stadium between the Oxford Yellow Jackets and the Alexandria Valley Cubs, which was marred by 10 different fistfights around the playing field (no players were involved). Cut and bruised faces were numerous and at least four men were booked by the police on charges of disorderly conduct. The fights broke out at intervals during the game and every available policeman in Anniston was summoned to the stadium to restore order. In each instance, the police said, fisticuffs started as a result of arguments over the game. “The people of Anniston do not appreciate such unsightly displays and we are going to put a stop to such demonstrations,” declared Capt. L. M. Owen of the Anniston Police Department. [It was normal at this time for other high school teams to occasionally borrow Anniston’s football field for their games, depending on needs and availability. The game in question was played on a Saturday. It ended scoreless. Neither side achieved any points.] Also this date: The Calhoun County School for Veterans at the old County Home (Pelham Inn) in Jacksonville is now in operation on a substantial basis. Veterans are enrolling daily and indications are that the school will be filled to capacity within a short period of time. Classes have been organized in cabinet work, refrigeration, machine shop practices, auto mechanics and general high school work.
Sept. 15, 1996, in The Star: Accompanied by a photograph showing early construction on a Cracker Barrel in the vicinity of the Golden Springs I-20 interchange, an article on Sunday’s Business page tells how 109 acres on the northwest corner of the interchange shows strong signs of becoming the latest significant commercial development in Calhoun County. It is the county’s first large multibusiness development in about 20 years that started as a single piece of land owned by one group. The 109-acre tract is expected to eventually contain a Colonial Bank office, a Lone Star steakhouse, a Wendy’s and two motels. The Golden Springs interchange, exit 188, officially opened to traffic in February 1988.