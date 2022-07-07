Look Back … to flying saucers many places, but not here, 1947

July 7, 1947, in The Star: From one end of the country to the other, new reports of disk-like “flying saucers” skimming through the skies today added to the mystery which has baffled the nation since June 25, when they were first reported in the state of Washington. The saucers made their appearance over Birmingham last night in a spectacular display of whirling light, according to reports of hundreds of callers who swamped the telephone lines of the Birmingham Age-Herald. The majority of calls came between 8 and 9 p.m. The saucers haven’t made it to Anniston yet, however. A survey of various sources by The Anniston Star today revealed that not a single one of the “missiles” has been reported by local residents so far. Also this date: Funeral services for Mrs. Melanie Kautz Nonnenmacher, 85, of 1311 Gurnee Avenue, will be held at Grace Episcopal Church this afternoon. She died at her home two days ago. Born in November 1862, she came to America with friends when she was 17 years old and made her home with them in Atlanta. There she met the late Charles Nonnenmacher, whom she would later marry. He came to Anniston first — when it was known briefly as Woodstock — and established a business before bringing her along.
July 7, 1997, in The Star: Gov. Fob James’ latest attack on the federal courts, claiming that most of the Bill of Rights doesn’t apply to states themselves, is getting little support from most Alabamians, a new state poll says. More than 70 percent of those surveyed in a Mobile Register / University of South Alabama poll published yesterday that they could not agree with James’ provocative stance in a school-prayer case.