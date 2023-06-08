Look Back ... to Floyd Clark's retirement, 1998

June 8, 1948, in The Star: Houston Cole, president of Jacksonville State Teachers College, today was awarded an honorary degree of Doctor of Laws by Chancellor George H. Denny during commencement exercises this morning at the University of Alabama. Dr. Cole received his M.A. degree from the university and has done special student looking toward his Ph.D. at Columbia University. Also this date: The state announced this morning it would be seeking the death penalty in the trial of Lonnie James Ball, 27, who is charged with the murder of Oxford police Chief Robert E. Sparks in connection with a shooting that occurred May 7.
June 8, 1998, in The Star: The men and women of Anniston’s financial community said goodbye and good luck last week to Floyd Clark, a longtime financial consultant and the Anniston office manager of A. G. Edwards & Sons Inc. Clark retired a few days ago. The market has become increasingly complex during his decades in the business, brought about in part from advances in technology. “It’s not as much fun as it used to be,” said Clark, who has no special plans for his retirement years. Also this date: Anniston Mayor Gene Stedham is pushing for the city to organize and run its own ambulance service. He said his goal is to have an ambulance fire rescue vehicle at each of the five fire stations in the city.