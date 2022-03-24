Look Back ... to first pitch approaching, 1947

March 24, 1947, in The Star: With several players from last year’s excellent team returning to the lineup, the Anniston Rams will open spring training tomorrow afternoon at Johnston Field under the direction of manager Tommy West, who is starting his second year as the Rams’ pilot. Loy Gunter, president of the club, says he believes the 1947 edition of the Rams will be just as good as the team that won the Southeastern League championship last year. The season opens April 15, to be preceded by only one exhibition game at Johnston Field. Also this date: Funeral services for William B. Moore, an associate of the Jitney Jungle stores here and one of the city’s most popular residents, who died two nights ago at Anniston Memorial Hospital, were conducted this afternoon at Parker Memorial Baptist Church. He is survived by his wife, Mrs. Charlye Watson Moore; and three sons, William Jr., Watson and Walter, all of Anniston; and five siblings, who all live out of town.
March 24, 1997, in The Star: Calhoun County was the only urban county in Alabama with fewer people living in it in 1996 than in 1990, according to the latest U.S. Census bureau estimate. Figures released last week show the county’s population declined 2.2 percent during that six-year span, the same period in which the state as a whole grew by 5.8 percent and 14 urban counties posted gains.