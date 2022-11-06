Look Back ... to fire at the Calhoun Theater, 1947

Nov. 6, 1947, in The Star: Calhoun Theater manager Thomas Coleman says human error — the placement of a hot lightbulb too close to stage curtains — is the cause of a fire which brought about significant damage to the curtain, stage and screen area of the Noble Street theater this morning around 9. Routine work was being done near the stage when the fire broke out; Mr. Coleman emphasized that the fire could not have broken out that way during a performance time because no electric lights are allowed near the curtains while patrons are inside. Professional credit was given to the Anniston Fire Department for its quick response — the blaze was under control in a few minutes — but a theater employee did his part when he immediately closed the theater’s front doors, preventing additional air from getting into the space. As it is, the theater will be closed at least a week for repairs. Also this date: A new era in radio entertainment in Anniston will begin Monday, Nov. 10, when WHMA-FM, a frequency modulation radio station, will begin operating from the Radio Building, which holds the offices and studio of WHMA-AM. The station will not operate full-time or at full power right at first; it will be heard only six hours a day in the immediate Anniston area only. But for listeners who have one of the new combination sets that contain AM and FM bands, or who have an AM set converted to receive FM broadcasts, the improvement in sound quality will be immediate. The local station will be the third FM unit in the state of Alabama.
Nov. 6, 1997, in The Star: Motorists, pedestrians and everyone else in Anniston are looking ahead to Sunday, Nov. 9, when 10th Street and 11th Street become two-way streets through the downtown area. Getting in and out of the post office’s small parking strip will be like it was in the 1960s, after the building was constructed (the one-way street system took effect in September 1970) and drive-in banking will be affected because at certain times motorists will want to cross a lane to get where they’re going, yet heavy traffic could delay that task.