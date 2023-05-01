Look Back … to financial support for Anniston High School’s track team, 1998

May 1, 1948: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
May 1, 1998, in The Star: After learning that the Anniston High School track team couldn’t be granted funds from official sources to make the trip to the state championship in Tuscaloosa, a number of Anniston residents chipped in more than $3,000 and made pledges for more. Otherwise, for lack of just $500, the team and coaches would have had to travel back and forth between Anniston and Tuscaloosa to participate in the two-day championship. But by late afternoon yesterday, AHS Principal Denny Bailey had the three grand in hand. The team members were reported to be appreciative of the financial and the moral support from those who wished them well in competition. Also this date: Chemical weapons experts from Utah got a warm welcome yesterday in Anniston when more than 100 area residents grilled them about incineration during a Q&A session at the City Meeting Center. Three experts from the Tooele Chemical Disposal Facility came to discuss their experiences with incineration and how Anniston can learn from their groundbreaking efforts.