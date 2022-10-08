Look Back ... to final prep for Trade Week festival, 1947

Oct. 8, 1947, in The Star: Final arrangements for the erection of merchants’ booths for the display of wares during the Trade Week Mardi Gras have been completed and the committee in charge of the booths began contacting merchants this morning. The booths will be put up along 11th and 12th streets between Noble and Gurnee and will be rented for a nominal fee, including lighting facilities. General co-chairmen of the four-day event will be Charles Tucker and Ross Charles. A stock show and sale will be part of the trade week event, and there’ll be a hillbilly band contest, with the top three bands to receive their prizes from Eddy Arnold, nationally known singer who will give a two-hour performance that night.
Oct. 8, 1997, in The Star: Hobson City Mayor Willie Maude Snow has accepted $19,200 in federal grants to help pay for a comprehensive plan that will document the city’s problems. In return, her town will have to pay half the $4,800 local match, despite a lean budget year and the possibility of having to raise taxes. The plan, which should be finished by July 1999, is the first of its kind in Hobson City since 1976.