Look Back ... to final departure from Fort McClellan, 1945

Dec. 11, 1945, in The Star: The last of the 7,222 men and women to be discharged from the Fort McClellan separation point received his papers at a special ceremony held in Hutchinson Hall yesterday. He was Pfc. Albert H. Williamson, from near Montgomery. He’s 42 and served six months in Germany with the 136th Evacuation Hospital. Post Commander Col. George C. Nielsen noted that Fort McClellan, even with a smaller-than-usual staff for the separation function, carried out that work as efficiently as many other separation points around the country. Also this date: The annual toy matinee will be held at the Ritz Theater in Anniston this Saturday, the price of admission for any child being the presentation of a new toy or a used toy in good condition. The picture being shown is “Son of Lassie,” which was made by popular request after “Lassie Come Home.”
Dec. 11, 1995, in The Star: In the “People” column on The Star’s comic strip page, we learn that the initiation fee for someone wanting to join Donald Trump’s new private club at his Palm Beach, Fla., estate is $50,000. The Mar-a-Lago Club opened two nights ago with plenty of hoopla and razzamatazz. Trump said his Mar-a-Lago Club came about because he needed some extra cash to preserve the estate, built by cereal heiress Marjorie Merriweather Post.