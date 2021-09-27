Look Back … to federal approval making Oxford’s annexation of Coldwater areas official, 1996

Sept. 24, 1946, in The Star: Calhoun County High School’s student-run newspaper, The Stinger, has named its staff members for the year. They include Huey Burrows as editor-in-chief, Linda Trotter as assistant editor, Donald Pitts as business manager, Wade Kirby as assistant business manager and Billy Hardwick as cartoonist. Miss Maxine Ashborn is sponsor of the newspaper at the Oxford high school.
Sept. 27, 1996, in The Star: Sections of the Coldwater community are now totally and officially part of the city of Oxford. City Attorney John Phillips yesterday received a letter from the U. S. Justice Department approving the annexation of portions of Coldwater into Oxford. Coldwater residents had approved the annexation 266-182 in June, but because Alabama remains under the Voting Rights Act, annexations are subject to federal review. Eighteen hundred additional acres and 1,000 additional residents are now part of Oxford. In addition, 160 of the 480 students enrolled at Coldwater School, a Calhoun County school, will be taken into the Oxford city system beginning with the 1997-98 term. The loss of students who are now officially residents of Oxford is likely to decrease state funding at the Coldwater school.