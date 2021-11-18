Look Back ... to fallout from the dismissal of Coach Burgess, 1996

Nov. 18, 1946, in The Star: Around 50 new children’s books were received last week by the Oxford Library, a branch of the Calhoun County Library, said librarian Mrs. Tull Allen. The Oxford Library was organized on Nov. 10, 1927, by the Europa Club to accommodate the children of that town, as there was no library at the public school. It now has more than 1,200 books which are constantly circulating. Unfortunately, though, the library is open for a few hours on Thursday afternoons, and children are allowed to check out only one book to keep until the next Thursday. The library is located in the office of the late Dr. M. J. Williams, across the street from the school. The Europa Club plans to build a permanent library building as soon as the necessary funds are raised and building materials are released from restriction.
Nov. 18, 1996, in The Star: Even though top school officials today are playing the “no comment” game, Jacksonville State University football fans aren’t being quiet about the administration’s willingness to push coach Bill Burgess out the door. Said Pete Turner, a member of the Gamecock Club: “I think he is a winner. Given the opportunity to do what he needed to do in the Southland Football League, I think he would have got it done. He brought us from zero to national champions and they don’t even give a reason why his contract was not renewed.” Joe Kirkland, a longtime financial contributor to JSU’s library, drama, art and athletic departments, said, “The way the whole thing was handled didn’t only reflect badly on the sports program, but the whole university. … Burgess deserved better. I guarantee you he will be missed by many people.”