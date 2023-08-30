Look Back ... to 'facts of life' on a movie screen, 1948

Aug. 30, 1948, in The Star: The annual Calhoun County Fair, larger than ever, will open Tuesday, Sept. 7, at Oxford Lake park and will remain open through Sept. 11. It’s sponsored by the Oxford Exchange Club in cooperation with the Calhoun County Extension Service staff. Also this date: Awakened by an explosion during the early-morning hours yesterday, Mrs. W. E. Box of the Four Mile community discovered that her home was in flames, but she succeeded in warning other members of the household. They escaped injury in a blazed that razed the $10,000 residence, which was partially covered by insurance. Additionally: A prominent advertisement directed at “growing boys and girls” and their parents lets them know that at the Ohatchee Theater tomorrow and the next day will be showings of a movie called “Mom and Dad.” It’s purportedly a sex education film, with a fictional plot couched in a context of morality and hygiene. According to the ad, it’s “Bold! Vital! Fearless!” and “pulls no punches.” Boys and girls will not watch the film together, of course — the film will be shown at different times to each audience.
Aug. 30, 1998, in The Star: Lt. Gov. Don Siegelman is betting the demand for lottery-funded scholarships and pre-K classes won’t be greater than his plan can afford. A state-run lottery is Siegelman’s most significant proposal in his bid to defeat incumbent Fob James and become Alabama’s next governor. However, the plan’s details show it will offer scholarships to only half of Alabama’s seniors and pre-K slots to only a quarter of the state’s 4-year-olds.