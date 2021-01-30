Look Back ... to extra effort to secure voter registration, 1946

Jan. 30, 1946, in The Star: In order to given everyone an opportunity to register before the poll tax deadline in two days, the Calhoun County Board of Registrars will hold special night sessions tonight and tomorrow night. The Board of Registrars has been in session every day for more than a week because of the last-minute rush on poll tax payments. Anyone who expects to pay his poll tax in time to vote this year must register to vote by tomorrow night. He may then pay his poll tax the following day, the last day possible to do it. Also this date: E. C. Lloyd, owner and operator of the largest independent bakery in north Alabama, today announced he’ll seek the nomination for a seat on the Anniston City Commission. “I think there are a number of things the city government could do to speed the progress of our town, and I would like to assist in getting a program of development started,” Lloyd said today. His bakery started as a one-man shop in the former Nonnenmacher bakery building at 11th and Gurnee.
Jan. 30, 1996, in The Star: Billy Hutto, age 36, of White Plains has been named “firefighter of the year” by the Calhoun County Association of Firefighters. Hutto’s area of expertise is communications, scheduling and radio maintenance as well as being treasurer of the White Plains Volunteer Fire Department. Named “fire chief of the year” by the association was Alexandria Fire Chief Mickey Prickett, on account of his 25 years of service at the volunteer squad there.