Look Back ... to expansion at Jacksonville Hospital, 1996

Feb. 18, 1946, in The Star: A petition seeking to force an election on the liquor question is being circulated in Talladega County, which is now in the dry column. The petition asking that legal liquor sales be permitted first appeared in Sylacauga several days ago, and Probate Judge D. Hardy Riddle there says it’s a legitimate and correct petition. Under Alabama law, a referendum on the liquor question can be called if petitioners obtain voters’ signatures representing 25 percent of the total vote cast in the most recent general election. Also this date: The marriage of Miss Carolyn Lucile DuPre, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Oscar D. DuPre of Gadsden, and Donald Gilbert Porch, formerly of Anniston, son of Mrs. Ralph Douglas Porch and the late Dr. Porch of Sylacauga, was solemnized at First Presbyterian Church in Gadsden two nights ago. Ralph Porch [presumably brother of the groom] served as best man.
Feb. 18, 1996, in The Star: Although it’s still for sale, Jacksonville Hospital is going ahead with an expansion. Construction will begin March 1 on an $850,000 medical center across the street from the 89-bed hospital on Pelham Road. “Things are still moving forward, that’s why we’re expanding services to the community,” said hospital administrator Richard McConahy. The 8,500-square-foot medical center is expected to be finished sometime this year, providing a home for orthopedics, cardiology and radiology services. Also this date: With the sudden ascension of conservative candidate Pat Buchanan through the ranks of potential Republican Party nominees for president this year, including Sen. Bob Dole, the traditional lines of political thought in the party are in disarray. As cited in a New York Times article, a recent Wall Street Journal editorial frets that the GOP might well become a party where “the only people who can be nominated are people who can’t win.”