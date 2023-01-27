Look Back ... to expanded service at free clinic, 1998

Jan. 27, 1948, in The Star: The number of rats entering homes during the past weeks of cold has increased appreciably, says W. C. Chambers, Calhoun County typhus control officer, basing his observation on the number of phone calls received by the county public health office. No one has been reported bitten lately, but the cold weather is driving rats into the warmer air found in people’s homes. As the rat is a shy rodent and seldom seen in the daytime, he invades your home at night, the officer said.
Jan. 27, 1998, in The Star: The waiting room at St. Michael’s free clinic is typically full with people seeking medical treatment they couldn’t afford elsewhere. Now, with the help of a new health care professional and an influx of funds from local groups, the west Anniston clinic will be able to help more patients. Previously open three half-days per week, the clinic will now be open four half-days and will have a nurse practitioner present. Sen. Doug Ghee, D-Anniston, was instrumental in securing the nurse practitioner through the Calhoun County Public Health Department. The free clinic was established by Dr. Neal Canup of Anniston and others at St. Michael’s nearly 10 years ago, and he and other Anniston doctors volunteer their time at the clinic each week. Local hospitals contribute thousands each year to its operation. Also this date: The site of a proposed “Grub Mart” at the intersection of Pelham Road North and Mountain Street in Jacksonville has been changed. The gas station would have been built on the edge of an historical downtown neighborhood, but now, thanks to a land sale, business owner Millard Young plans to buy and build on a different lot directly across the street.