Look Back ... to even cleaner city pools, 1948

July 4, 1948, in The Star: A program for changing the water weekly in Anniston’s five municipal pools was inaugurated two days ago, it was announced yesterday by Fred H. Buckelew, public health engineer of the Calhoun County Health Department. The policy was instituted in response to recent coverage in The Star indicating the policy was already in effect; such was not the case. In fact, the health department had been scolding the city for waiting as long as 12 to 15 days before draining and refilling each pool. Also this date: In other public health news, four cases of scarlet fever have been reported from Blue Mountain, the county health officer is reporting. Dr. G. A. O’Connell is advising parents to keep children from all types of gatherings. Additionally: William H. Deyo, president of Anniston Foundry Company and chairman of the board of directors of Anniston Manufacturing Company, was recently named the Southern regional chairman for a major fundraising effort by his alma mater, Princeton University. He graduated from the Ivy League school in 1916. His son, George, is expected to graduate in a few years with the Class of 1951.
July 4, 1998, in The Star: In Community Page news, we learn that Josh Parton, member of the Ohatchee FFA chapter, was second-place winner in a Safe Tractor Driving competition. The competition was held in Prattville. Also, Benjamin Character of Oxford recently earned a Doctor of Veterinary Medicine degree from the College of Veterinary Medicine at Auburn University. Finally, Lawrence Edward Bradford, a recent graduate of Saks High School with an Advanced Honors Diploma and a 4.0 GPA, is going to the U.S. Military Academy at West Point in New York on a football scholarship.