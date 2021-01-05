Look Back ... to evaluation time for City Council, 1995

Jan. 5, 1946: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
Jan. 5, 1996, in The Star: Anniston city official have a busy schedule planned for the four candidates vying for the city manager’s job this weekend and a number of interviewers are ready to throw out a volley of questions. The finalists, expected in town this afternoon, will join City Council members for dinner at The Victoria tonight and then rest up for the six-hour interview process that begins tomorrow morning at the City Meeting center. City Council members will accept recommendations from some of the parties who will interview the candidates; it’s not known how quickly members will reach a decisive consensus on their choice. The men on the list are John L. Pape, J. Paul Malandrino Jr., Dennis R. Sparks and John A. Seymour Jr.