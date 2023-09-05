Look Back ... to evacuation plans needing a study, 1998

Sept. 5, 1948, in The Star: Plans for a colorful Labor Day parade and the biggest celebration in the city’s history have been completed, a spokesman for the Central Labor Union announced yesterday. Dr. Houston Cole, president of Jacksonville State Teachers College, will deliver the principal address at Zinn Park after the parade. Drawing on the talent of four different high school bands to provide music, the parade will start assembling around 8th and Noble around 9:30 a.m. so that at 10 it can proceed north to 14th Street and west to the park. National Guardsmen, the American Legion, the VFW and the Civil Air Patrol will all be represented in the parade. Also this date: With typical football weather already here, the 1948 grid season will arrive in five days, when the Oxford Yellow Jackets, led by head coach Gilbert Adams, and the Alexandria Valley Cubs, led by new head coach Louie Scales, tangle in their traditional season opener. The Piedmont Bulldogs coached by Johnny Waters will face off against Ranburne at Piedmont on the same night.
Sept. 5, 1998, in The Star: State officials want to commission a $3 million study to find out how many people could evacuate the area around Anniston Army Depot if any nerve gas were to be accidentally released. The Army is building a $575 million chemical weapons incinerator at the depot and the study, to be conducted by Argonne National Laboratories in Illinois, would examine how many vehicles the roads of the area would hold in the event of an incident. Also this date: A writeup on the Community page tells of the Grand Reunion of Anniston High School classes held last month at the City Meeting Center. Typically serving as a catch-all for Depression era and wartime graduating classes, the Grand Reunion this year added the Classes of 1948, 1949 and 1950. The oldest graduate who attended was Alma Hall Sullivan, Class of 1926.