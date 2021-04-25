Look Back ... to eradicating rats downtown, 1946

April 25, 1946, in The Star: Rat-proofing of Anniston business district, building by building, has started, and Cecil Chambers, typus control officer for the Calhoun County Health Department, said yesterday that his staff lacked only a few buildings of having one full block rat-proofed. However, some businesses have already been rat-proofed, these being cafes in various sections of town. Many of the city’s cafes have also installed rat-proof garbage bins. Although it hasn’t been put out yet, one of the chemicals to be used against the rodents goes by the name alphanaphthylthiourea.
April 25, 1996, in The Star: New World College, a family-owned school on Noble Street since 1977, has stopped accepting students and will close by this summer. At its peak, it was a business and cosmetology school serving more than 200 students, but New World closed its business program last fall, continuing only the cosmetology course, which has 43 students enrolled. The school was opened in 1977 by Tom Turner, Barbara Turner and E. L. Turner. Also this date: Several species of fish in the Coosa River caught from Riverside downriver to Local Martin Dam are contaminated with PCBs and and should not be eaten, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health. Largemouth bass, spotted bass and all species of catfish are the particular fish named in the new advisory. (An earlier advisory had recommended that no fish of any species be eaten out of Choccolocco Creek.)