Look Back ... to eradicating dirty rats, 1948

April 11, 1948, in The Star: An all-out campaign for the extinction of rats in Calhoun County, one of the most ambitious programs of rat control ever initiated here, is getting under way. Modern poisons, which use the chemical compound DDT, kill 98 to 100 percent of rats in a city block, said a Calhoun County Health Department spokesman. It’s noted that certain baits, which must all be fresh, are good only in certain types of rat: The brown rat must have a meat bait and the gray and black rats will eat bait made only of vegetables and grain. Also this date: The powerful new transmitter of radio station WHMA-FM began broadcast operation last night at 8 o’clock, thereby tremendously increasing the range of the Anniston station. Listeners who have the new FM radios will hear programs — for example, Anniston Rams baseball broadcasts — and music with a brilliance of tone and freedom from static in any kind of weather. WHMA-FM operates daily from 3 until 9 p.m.
April 11, 1998, in The Star: Union proponents suffered another defeat in Calhoun County two days ago when a slim majority of workers at Federal-Mogul turned back union representation. Employees at the Jacksonville warehouse voted 187 to 166 to reject representation by the United Auto Workers Union.