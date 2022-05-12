Look Back ... to enticement to join the Army, 1947

May 12, 1947, in The Star: An advertisement touts enlistment in the now-volunteer Army as a sure path to “an excellent career for young men who can measure up to its high standards.” The ad reminds all young men graduating from high school that “There is no Draft today to put you in the Army. Yours is the first graduating class since 1940 that faces a free choice. But with that freedom, as with every freedom, goes responsibility.” The ad also offers a practical point: “You will be entitled to educational benefits under the GI Bill of Rights, if you enlist before Congress officially terminates the war.” Also this date: The Rev. B. Locke Davis, pastor of Parker Memorial Baptist Church, will deliver the baccalaureate sermon to Anniston High School seniors in the school auditorium on May 25. Graduation exercises themselves for approximately 200 students of the Class of 1947 will be in the auditorium on the night of May 29.
May 12, 1997, in The Star: A bill supported by U.S. Sen. Jeff Sessions could mean more federal money for the state’s highways and bridges, but some organizers behind the Chief Ladiga Trail fear that the conditions of the bill might also prevent completion of the 6-year-old Rails-to-Trails project. That’s because the wording removes earmarking that specifically benefits projects such as the Ladiga Trail.