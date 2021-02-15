Look Back ... to ENIAC, the world's first electronic computer, 1946

Feb. 15, 1946, in The Star: J. A. Roberson, age 94, of Anniston, has written a feature article for The Star, one which tells of life in the early days of Atlanta — where he has childhood and young adult connections — as well as details about the Civil War Battle of Atlanta. According to Mr. Roberson’s account, the city name “Atlanta” was suggested by Miss Elizabeth Graves, a daughter of John W. Graves and, later, an aunt of the late Mrs. M. B. Wellborn of Anniston. She suggested the name to a group of Georgia Railroad engineers, one of whom, the chief engineer, J. Edgar Tomson, was in a position to make that name official. Also this date: An article from one of The Star’s wire services describes in great detail a $400,000 device which, had it been perfected a little earlier, would have shortened the time it took to carry out the myriad computations needed to manufacture the atomic bomb. The 30-ton “device” fills a 30-by-30-foot room and is known by the acronym ENIAC, Electronic Numerical Integrator And Computor. Containing close to 18,000 vacuum tubes, the new machine is a giant of electronic precision, 1000 times faster than anything like it previously built. It’s also the only one in the world, its home being the Moore School of Electrical Engineering at the University of Pennsylvania.
Feb. 15, 1996, in The Star: In an essay concerning the potential use of the internet, Philadelphia Inquirer writer Trudy Rubin offers, “The genius of the concept is that anyone with a computer and the right software can reach out to similar souls around the world. That means good souls, bad souls or those in between.” Rubin later quotes a Georgia Tech professor, William Read, who recently said, “Even if someone builds a closed dedicated system … you will build communities you didn’t intend to build. And those communities may have unexpected consequences.”