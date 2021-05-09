Look Back ... to endorsement of the city manager, 1996

May 9, 1946, in The Star: With the official count completed through Box 2 of Beat 15 at noon today, it seemed evident that Cecil Montgomery would lead his nearest opponent in the Calhoun County sheriff’s race by a margin of 650 to 700 votes. As announced yesterday, it seems certain that A. A. “Socco” Pate will be in the runoff, although W. L. Borders is a close third.
May 9, 1996, in The Star: After hotly deposing whether to hire a new city manager last fall, members of the Anniston City Council now appear unified in support of keeping City Manager John Seymour on board. At yesterday’s work session, council members informally agreed to retain Seymour, who had been hired in February on a two-year contract that include a 120-day probationary period. The city manager, a retired Army colonel from Atlanta, earned high praise in general from all council members.