Look Back ... to employment plans at AOD, 1946

Aug. 26, 1946, in The Star: A teenager who allegedly escaped from the Kentucky State Prison was in Calhoun County’s jail today, charged with burglary following a Saturday night escapade during which he allegedly entered the home of Mrs. George Cooper, 133 Main Street, Oxford, while the family was eating dinner and escaped with his pockets full of personal belongings found in the bedroom of the home. The alleged thief, 17-year-old Edward Lee Patterson, was arrested by a special agent for the Southern Railway Company when the agent saw him along the railroad track not far from the Main Street home. Also this date: Employed personnel at Anniston Ordnance Depot, which stood at 6,000 during the war, is now down to 3,500, according to Lt. Col. R. J. Adams, operations officer. Established as a permanent depot for both supplies and ammunition, the 15,000-acre depot will have an eventual peacetime employment between 2,200 and 2,500, Col. Adams said. The entire workforce is composed of civilians and Army officers. Ammunition is stored in 702 concrete, grass-covered igloos, located at specified distances apart from one another.
Aug. 26, 1996, in The Star: Most candidates for municipal offices across Calhoun County planned a final flurry of campaigning before tomorrow’s elections. Every municipality will vote for mayor and council. As an example, Anniston mayoral candidate Gene Stedham, a former city councilman, was on the street by 8 this morning to do some door-to-door campaigning. “I think we had forgotten how [campaigning] wears on you,” said his wife, Louise.