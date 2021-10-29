Look Back ... to emotional pleas at Monsanto meeting, 1996

Oct. 29, 1946, in The Star: Anniston business and civic leaders are planning a massive parade to kick off the Christmas season on the night of Dec. 2. A meeting of retail merchants last night in the Alabama Power Company auditorium produced some details: A 12-foot balloon in the figure of a drum major will lead the parade, while farther along in the lineup will be a 14-foot kangaroo, a 13-foot Humpty Dumpty and a 40-foot whale, among others. Five local bands and 75 clowns will entertain the crowd, which is expected to number a stunning 50,000 people. Also this date: Potential conflict has arisen concerning a scheduled football game Nov. 16 between Nevada and Mississippi State at State College, Miss. Two of Nevada’s star players are Black, but Mississippi State officials have written to Nevada’s coach telling him that bringing the Black players would cause “an unfortunate commotion.” This racist attitude isn’t setting well with Nevada students, with its fraternities openly taking the side of the Black athletes. At this stage it’s not clear whether the game will be canceled.
Oct. 29, 1996, in The Star: What had been billed as an open meeting to discuss the renewal of two environmental permits for Monsanto last night turned into a session where west Anniston residents gave voice to their anger and frustrations about living in an industrial dumping ground. More than 100 residents crammed into a small conference room at the City Meeting Center for nearly three hours, hearing Monsanto and state officials attempt to answer in bureaucratic language their heartfelt, even desperate, questions. Also this date: The fire that destroyed Sunlight Beacon Baptist Church in the Eastaboga area two nights ago is being regarded as “suspicious,” says an FBI special agent who belongs to a task force investigating a rash of church fires across the nation. Additionally: Dennis Surrett, an investigator for the Talladega County District Attorney’s Office for the past 11 years, was appointed by the Lincoln City Council last night to be Lincoln’s next police chief.