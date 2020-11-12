Look Back ... to efforts to build a war memorial in Cleburne County, 1995

Nov. 12, 1945, in The Star: Memorial services were held at Anniston High School today paying tribute to 44 former students of Anniston schools who lost their lives in World War II. Col. George C. Nielsen, post commander of Fort McClellan, built his address to the assembled students and families around the discussion of Theseus as the classic exemplar of bravery and devotion to duty. Next of kin of each fallen student received a certificate expressing tribute to their loved one. A total of 732 Anniston students served in the armed forces during World War II, it was announced.
Nov. 12, 1995, in The Star: If Cleburne County’s war memorial ever gets built, Peggy Tucker will be able to see the names of her two brother inscribed among those of Cleburne County men who have died in wars this century. “We have 64 names of men who died from one small county and there’s been nothing to honor them for giving their lives for the freedom we enjoy every day,” said Ms. Tucker, 44, of Heflin. Eight residents have raised around $5,700 for the project so far, but they say they need around $60,000 to pay for the black granite and other expensive materials they plan to use in the memorial. “We want something that kids can look at for years to come,” said Evelyn Crane, 47, of Heflin.