Look Back … to efforts against juvenile delinquency, 1947

Jan. 3, 1947, in The Star: A cold wave, riding the crest of a bitter wind out of the northwest, was closing in on Anniston and north Alabama today, with the weatherman predicting a low between 16 and 22 degrees for tonight. The temperature here began falling rapidly early in the day. There’s even a possibility of rain turning to snow during the night. Obviously, parts of the nation in the north and upper Midwest are quite a bit colder and snowier. Also this date: Five Anniston youths of high school age and the manager of a downtown poolroom were brought before City Court this morning in a move indicative of the determination of local law to be diligently applied to stop any rise of delinquency among the city’s teenagers. J. W. Ferguson, manager of Twentieth Century poolroom, 13th and Noble, pleaded guilty to the charge of permitting minors in his establishment. The law says you have to be at least 21 to hang around inside a poolroom, unless accompanied by a parent or guardian. The five “cleancut” youths, ranging in age from 15 to 18, were taken out of the poolroom yesterday by city detectives. They were freed after a stern courtroom lecture by Judge Thomason.
Jan. 3, 1997, in The Star: Anniston Mayor Gene Stedham says his city has a full plate of projects for the new year. Topping the list, city leaders expect to close the sale of Ezell Park, clearing the way for a number of retail outlets slated to locate on the South Quintard site, including one or two national restaurant chains. Also, changes will be made pending the move of the federal bankruptcy court out of the Federal Building. If the court buys and moves into the Anniston City Hall complex, the city will build a new municipal complex near Zinn Park, Stedham says. If the bankruptcy court decides to not buy the complex, it will be renovated for continued city usage.