Look Back ... to effects of the telephone strike, 1947

April 14, 1947, in The Star: With the national walkout of telephone workers reaching the end of its first week, and scarcely any union members crossing the picket line, folks are relearning the art of personal communication, according to an article of local observations. “It may be Spring, but try to call your date. Your larder may be empty, and reaching your grocer may be might important to you, but hardly comes under that elusive classification of ‘emergency call.’” (Emergency calls were still allowed as management manned the switchboards.) People are getting creative in their communication methods, as a result of the loss of telephone service. A soldier at the fort employed the service of a taxi driver to go to his date’s house and tell her what time they’d be meeting up. Also, delinquent book borrowers, not receiving the usual overdue reminder call by telephone from Carnegie Library, are being reached by slower post card. Of course, city letters and local telegrams are rapidly rising in volume.
April 14, 1997, in The Star: After little more than a week in operation, a new Anniston police unit has already put a dent in the crime rate. The Street Crimes Unit, which started at the end of March, has made nine felony arrests, among other accomplishments. Chief Wayne Chandler explained the new unit, consisting of six officers, has the flexibility do to surveillance work, respond to violent crimes, patrol the housing projects and serve high-risk warrants. It can work flexible hours, too, times when more crimes are likely to be committed.