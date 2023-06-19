 Skip to main content
Look Back ... to drastic personnel cuts by school board, 1998

vault1934

The paving of important highways into Anniston were on the minds of local officials in 1934, as this June 19 front-page article indicates. Notice the name of the county revenue board chairman who was leading the charge.

June 19, 1948: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.

June 19, 1998, in The Star: The Anniston school board yesterday approved personnel cuts that are part of Superitendent Jan Hurd’s recommendations for cutting a million dollars’ worth of expenses from next year’s budget for public schools. The board also agreed to pay off the contract for former Superintendent Dr. Paul Goodwin. Paying the $94,700 amount is being done to clear it off the table for annual budgets going forward.