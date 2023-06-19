Look Back ... to drastic personnel cuts by school board, 1998

June 19, 1948: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
June 19, 1998, in The Star: The Anniston school board yesterday approved personnel cuts that are part of Superitendent Jan Hurd’s recommendations for cutting a million dollars’ worth of expenses from next year’s budget for public schools. The board also agreed to pay off the contract for former Superintendent Dr. Paul Goodwin. Paying the $94,700 amount is being done to clear it off the table for annual budgets going forward.