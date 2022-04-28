Look Back ... to Dr. Satcher's nomination as Surgeon General, 1997

April 28, 1947, in The Star: The annual Calhoun County observance of Rogation Day will take place Sunday afternoon, May 11, on the grounds of the Church of St. Michael and All Angels. Dean Edwards, president of the Calhoun County Farm Bureau, will preside and introduce County Agent A. S. Mathews Jr. The Rev. C. C. J. Carpenter, an Episcopal bishop, will be the principal speaker. The service will be centered in the interest of farmers and farming in the community and will feature prayers offered for the seed now being planted, that it may be blessed by God and eventually yield a bountiful harvest, worthy of thanksgiving to God.
April 28, 1997, in The Star: Anniston native Dr. David Satcher, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta, is being tapped to fill the dual role of U.S. Surgeon General and assistant secretary of health. Satcher is President Clinton’s choice and would assume the duties of both roles. One of Satcher’s former high school teachers, James “Pappy” Dunn, who taught him chemistry, said this morning he’s proud of his former pupil’s accomplishments. “He’s excelled in his work, and he doesn’t have any skeletons in his closet as far as his background is concerned,” Dunn said.