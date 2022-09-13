Look Back … to Dr. Satcher’s nomination to be surgeon general, 1997

Sept. 13, 1947: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
Sept. 13, 1997, in The Star: Dr. David Satcher’s nomination from President Clinton to become U.S. Surgeon General has excited plenty of his old friends in Calhoun County. “I’m very proud of him as a person and as a representative of this county and this community,” said Calhoun County Commissioner James A. “Pappy” Dunn, who’s also a former high school teacher of Satcher’s, in the 11th and 12th grades. Satcher graduated from Calhoun County Training School in 1958. Also this date: A classically good Anniston-Oxford game ended last night at Memorial Stadium in Oxford’s favor, 31-28, but not without a mighty comeback effort from Anniston, which did take a 28-24 lead with 1:47 to go in the third period. Matthew Maniscalco was Oxford’s quarterback, while Rodriques Peoples handled those duties for Anniston. In other Friday football action, Saks quarterback Tyler Haynes hooked up with fellow senior Roger Hargrove on a 35-yard touchdown pass to provide the only score in the Wildcats’ 7-0 win over Russellville.