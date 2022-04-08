Look Back ... to downtown renovation, 1997

April 8, 1947, in The Star: The original chapter of the Anniston Girls Hi-Y Club has chosen as its name the Virginia Ordway Chapter. Miss Ordway has been faculty adviser of the girls Hi-Y Club since it was first organized at Anniston High School about nine years ago. Also this date: Mrs. Lucien Lentz, the former Carleton Sterne, is representing the YMCA Program Committee in efforts to get together men and women interested in forming a local drama group. Mrs. Lentz said dramatic ability is not a prerequisite for a person to join the group. Anyone interested in any phase of a play’s production is invited to attend an organizational meeting tomorrow night.
April 8, 1997, in The Star: Removal of the stucco concrete façade from the English Village store on Noble Street two days ago was the second installment of a full restoration to the front of the building at 1118 Noble St. The first phase began last year when the metal part of the façade came down. English Village is the first of two buildings in Anniston’s central business district to be taken over since Dec. 1 by the Main Street redevelopment program, and the first to be scheduled for a facelift. Main Street also owns what for many years was known as the Top Dollar store at 1024 Noble, which for years before that was the address of Woolworth’s. The building has been vacant since Top Dollar moved out in November 1995. Exactly when the two buildings might return to private ownership is not clear.