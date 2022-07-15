Look Back ... to doctors declining a hospital offer, 1947

July 15, 1947, in The Star: Anniston Chamber of Commerce officials paid a friendly visit today to a new business in town, Sunniland Syrup Co., a manufacturer of fruit-flavored table syrups doing business at a plant located at 2100 West Tenth Street. Owned and operated by W. R. Newsome and H. R. Bryant, the plant ships its product to Calhoun and seven neighboring counties in both wholesale and retail markets. Also this date: Members of the medical staff of Anniston Memorial Hospital today “wholeheartedly and unanimously” rejected a proposal from Mayor E. D. Banks that they take over running the institution. “The operation of a hospital is a governmental function of the city, just as much as is the operation of the Fire Department or Police Department,” staffers said in their response to the city. The mayor made the proposal in apparent peeved response to the medical staff’s consistent criticism of the manner in which the city has tried to operate the three-year-old hospital.
July 15, 1997, in The Star: The Alabama Commission on Higher Education’s proposal to cut $100 million from the state’s higher education budget would cost Jacksonville State University, Gadsden State Community College and Ayers State Technical College a combined $6.36 million next year. Money needs to be squeezed out of that budget to fund a state scholarship program, according to Gov. Fob James.