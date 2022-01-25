Look Back ... to disturbances in Anniston schools, 1997

Jan. 25, 1947: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
Jan. 25, 1997, in The Star: Several incidents at Anniston High School this past week escalated to a series of fights the day before yesterday, resulting in the suspension of six students and the posting of several police officers at the high school and middle school yesterday morning. No one was seriously injured during the fights, according to school and police officials, who said such incidents are not commonplace. A school official said the violent incidents stemmed from the transfer of two students into the school system from elsewhere, and they “didn’t mesh with the kids already here.” Also this date: Clay County Circuit Judge John Rochester has ordered the Clay County Commission to develop a plan for renovating the county courthouse, built in 1906, as soon as possible. Rochester has also told commissioners they need to develop a plan to renovate or rebuild their jail, which was built in 1949 and is overcrowded, posing a serious risk to permit escape.