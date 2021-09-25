Look Back ... to dismantling the POW camp, 1946

Sept. 25, 1946, in The Star: There’s no more war and no more prisoners, so the old prisoner of war camp that once held Germans at Fort McClellan is being dismantled. Only the lumber is being retained, reckoned as useful for maintenance and repair work around the fort. “Thus will finally disappear from local environs the last vestige of the German PWs whose enforced visit to Alabama roused no welcome and whose departure stirred no regret,” the writer concludes. When the barracks, warehouses and guard towers were first constructed and opened in 1943 in the area adjacent to the Anniston-Jacksonville Highway, passing motorists were keenly curious and many eyes glanced that way for a glimpse of the German soldiers who had been shipped here from African and Europe. Also this date: The Anniston High School band, under the direction of L. P. Jackson, is rapidly forming into a first-class musical and marching body, despite the numerous rookies and shortage of practice. Although it played at the first game of this season last Friday, this Friday it will go on the field, to be led by a drum major, color guard and a double row of active majorettes.
Sept. 25, 1996, in The Star: Passing the city’s $27.3 million budget on a 3-2 vote was the Anniston City Council’s least debated decision last night. Mayor David Dethrage said the budget, which eliminates 23 full and part-time public works positions, was the most “austere” of his four-year term, which ends Oct. 7. It contains no provision for a tax on rental property, which the council had previously discussed including. Also this date: The 1-cent sales tax approved by the Oxford City Council last night means that most of the cost of extending sewerage to 80 percent of the city’s residents will be paid by people who don’t live in Oxford and won’t be served by the system. The council’s action raises Oxford's sales tax to 4 percent beginning Jan. 1 and will allow the city to float a $21 million bond issue to pay for the sewer lines. Come next year, then, shoppers in both Anniston and Oxford will pay a total sales tax of 8 cents on every dollar.