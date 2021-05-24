You have permission to edit this article.
Look Back ... to dire effects of a railroad strike, 1946

An Alabama House committee approved a measure that would make it almost impossible for co-workers to sue colleagues for damages in workplace accidents, according to this Page 1 story of May 24, 1984.

May 24, 1946, in The Star: A massive nationwide strike of railroad workers which started last night has paralyzed several sectors of the economy that people normally take for granted. Sectors that depend on stockpiled raw material will last only as long as the raw materials do. By this morning, the strike had already reached into almost every home in the Anniston area — through lack of mail if in no other way — and it seemed certain today that if the tie-up continues more than a few days, local industries will bog down.

No drastic shortage of standard food products is expected to occur anytime soon, thanks to truck deliveries and locally grown crops, but mail is going to be a problem. That’s because Anniston has no direct air mail service; practically no mail came into or went out of the Anniston post office this morning.

