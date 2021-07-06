Look Back … to destruction of an historic old mill, 1996

July 6, 1946: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
July 6, 1996, in The Star: With only four months left in the fiscal year, the City of Anniston’s budget is $446,516 in the red. City officials say they’ll likely have to dip into reserves to make up the difference, and they would not speculate on how much larger the deficit could grow by the end of the year. True, the city has collected more in sales and use taxes this year so far compared to last year, but still not enough to cover expenses of things that need to be paid for. Also this date: An history landmark that stood for 166 years in northern Calhoun County went up in flames early yesterday morning and the owner suspects arson. Tom Read, 77, of Wellington, is the owner of a mill which bears his family’s name. “There’s never been power to the building. It had to be arson. It’s been standing all these years, it couldn’t be anything else,” Read said. The fire apparently started around 3 a.m. Friday. Webster’s Chapel firefighters were unable to save the three-story mill, which long ago had been powered by water from a nearby dam at Crystal Springs. Read had hoped to have the mill back in operational condition within the next few years, but that’s impossible now.