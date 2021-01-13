Look Back ... to Democrats' vote to end white primaries, 1946

Jan. 13, 1946, in The Star: Alabama Democrats today discarded their traditional whites-only primary and, in effect, left the rolls open to black citizens otherwise qualified by law to participate in party elections. A U.S. Supreme Court decision affecting the Texas Democratic Party necessitated the change, but an amendment will be on the Alabama ballot in November to fix more stringent requirements for registration. The proposed amendment would require the applicant for registration to be able to understand any section of the Constitution, as well as to read it as now required, and would eliminate a $300 property ownership clause. Also this date: The 36th annual meeting and banquet of the Anniston Chamber of Commerce, to be held at Remington Hall at Fort McClellan on Jan. 28, 1946, will feature an address by Warren G. Whitney, manager of the National Cast Iron Pipe Company. Additionally: The championship Cleveland Rams of the National Professional Football League today requested and was granted permission to move its franchise to Los Angeles effective immediately. “The reason I’m moving to Los Angeles is that I believe it will become the greatest professional football town in the country,” said team president Dan Reeves.
Jan. 13, 1996, in The Star: Friends and colleagues in Jacksonville are mourning the death of Hazel Dishman Hicks, 77, who died earlier this week after an extended illness. She was Jacksonville’s first woman to serve on the City Council and volunteered her services for eight years as treasurer of the First United Methodist Church of Jacksonville. She had been an accounting professor at Jacksonville State University. Survivors include her husband, Thomas Lawrence Hicks, and their sons, Robert, William and Thomas.