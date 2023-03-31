Look Back ... to Del Marsh tossing his hat into the ring, 1998

March 31, 1948, in The Star: The Anniston Fire Department is being prepared to cope with any emergency as rapidly as the new equipment can be obtained, Mayor E. D. Banks said today. Pointing to the uneasy international situation, the mayor declared that he felt it a personal responsibility toward the people of Anniston to see that every type of modern firefighting device is available and ready for immediate use. “We have purchased or have on order asbestos fire suits for all our firemen, safety shields which protect the fact, air-packs providing a flow of pure air, ‘chemax’ for chemical firefighting and a pulmotor [an artificial respirator device], something the city has needed for a long time.” Besides procuring this and much other equipment, the mayor has sent the city’s 28 firemen to various firefighting schools. Also this date: The Calhoun County school board has hired local architect Richard Boinest to design all structures and improvements needed in the million-dollar school building program which will be started as soon as plans are completed. To be associated with Mr. Boinest will be Charles McCauley, Birmingham architect, and James M. Hoffman, formerly an instructor at Georgia Tech, who has come to Anniston to resume the pre-war partnership of Boinest and Hoffman (the two worked together in Charleston, S.C., for five years).
March 31, 1998, in The Star: Anniston businessman Del Marsh has qualified with the Alabama Republican party to seek the Alabama Senate seat representing Calhoun County. If he wins he’d be holding his first elected public office. “I know if business people don’t get involved, then we can’t really complain about the outcomes,” said the 41-year-old Marsh, who owns Industrial Plating Company. The west Anniston metal finishing operation employs more than 80; Marsh bought the business in 1988 when it had 18 employees. Marsh will be running against State Sen. Doug Ghee, D-Anniston, who has qualified to run again. Marsh says his major priority is improving education. He and his wife, Ginger, have two children, Justin, 15, and Christine, 13.