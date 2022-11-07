Look Back ... to dedication planned for Oxford library, 1947

Nov. 7, 1947, in The Star: Several contacts have been made which should result in the location of a ceramics plan in Anniston, C. M Jesperson, director, reported at a meeting this week of the Anniston Committee for Industrial Development. Considerable interest has been shown in ceramics, for the manufacture of both dinner ware and sanitary ware, Mr. Jesperson said. The proximity of the raw materials and the availability of natural gas make this location very desirable, he added. Also this date: The high temperature here yesterday was 71 and the low today was 48, but all that is about to change as a cold front over Texas is heading this way. By morning temperatures will probably drop to the mid 30s. Additionally: Oxford’s new library building will be dedicated on the afternoon of Nov. 9, the previous structure having been deemed inadequate last year. The modern brick library has been built on the site of the original building, just back of the school on Snow Street. The Europa Club has sponsored the Oxford Library since 1928 and will continue to do so, although it’s nominally a municipal library, and a club member will serve as librarian.
Nov. 7, 1997, in The Star: Officials are scaling back parts of the Fort McClellan reuse plan after learning that the latest version could require up to $93 million in debt or outside financing for capital projects over 15 years. Complicating the situation is the development commission’s free-standing status. Pentagon officials continue to insist that the Fort McClellan Development Commission needs to be linked definitively to an existing general government, such as a city, the county or the state.