Look Back ... to damage to the local blueberry crop, 1996

March 16, 1946: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
March 16, 1996, in The Star: In Clay County, home to a blueberry festival every July, County Agent Tom Farrow has been watching the bushes closely. It’s too early to tell how much of the crop was destroyed by last week’s unseasonable freeze, but some farmers believe they may have lost as much as 50 percent of their blueberries. That will push up the price of the berries, but says one leading blueberry farmer, it also means the berries on bushes that do produce will be of higher quality. “A 50 percent loss is not all a bad thing,” said Bobby Smith, former head of the county’s blueberry growing association.