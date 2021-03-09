Look Back ... to damage from heavy rain, deep cold

March 9, 1946: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
March 9, 1996, in The Star: Heavy rain in the past week finally caused enough erosion in the Snow Creek waterway on Christine Avenue, between 16th and 17th streets in Anniston, that a private home has been severely damaged. Yesterday morning, Mrs. Sara McKinney and her niece and nephew moved items out of the duplex where she has lived for the past 22 years because the city has deemed the dwelling unfit to live in. The next step is for the woman’s insurance company and the city to figure out what should happen to her home. The dwelling was built over a section of the creek which until this week was covered by a concrete culvert — which collapsed under the heavy rain. Also this date: Fruit farmers in this section of the state are looking at catastrophic losses due to the weather. The state’s peach crop was in serious jeopardy after a night of bitter cold attacked trees that had been fooled into early bloom by balmy late February temperatures. “About everything is lost,” said Gordon Jones, 62, who cultivates peaches, plums, nectarines and blueberries on 24 acres in Talladega County. The temperature never climbed above 30 degrees yesterday, while nighttime lows last night and tonight were forced to dip into the teens.